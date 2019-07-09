Comic Con 2019
Steven Universe The Movie first look: Poster reveals new villain

See the new baddie descending upon Steven's friends in Beach City this fall.

By Nick Romano
July 09, 2019

Steven Universe

We heard her brief cackle in the first teaser for the Steven Universe movie, but now the shadowy threat descending upon Beach City this fall has been revealed.

Steven Universe The Movie‘s debut poster, which EW is exclusively revealing below, offers our first look at Steven (voiced by Zach Callison), Garnet (Estelle), Pearl (Deedee Magno), and Amethyst (Michaela Dietz) in this new feature-length musical setting.

Looming above them is a sinister character donning the same upside-down heart-shaped gem stone featured in the movie’s initial announcement teaser from 2018’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Cartoon Network, which will premiere Steven Universe The Movie later this year, remains mum on who this wild-eyed being is exactly, but the official logline teases: “Steven thinks his time defending the Earth is over, but when a new threat comes to Beach City, Steven faces his biggest challenge yet.”

And here we all thought White Diamond was killer.

More specific plot details are currently under wraps, but we suspect a time jump at play. The evidence: Steven’s new look and the updates to the beach house (seen in the bottom right corner of the poster).

Steven Universe The Movie was revealed in June as a movie musical with original songs by showrunner/creator Rebecca Sugar in collaboration with Chance the Rapper, Estelle, Aimee Mann, and more.

Patti Lupone (as Yellow Diamond), Uzo Aduba (as Bismuth), Lisa Hannigan (as Blue Diamond), Erica Luttrell (as Sapphire), and Charlyne Yi (as Ruby) are among those lending their pipes to the music.

The movie will debut on Cartoon Network later this year, followed by a DVD release. The official soundtrack will get both a digital and physical release.

