Rip Torn, Larry Sanders Show and Men in Black actor, dies at 88

Image zoom J. Vespa/WireImage

Rip Torn, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor known for his work on The Larry Sanders Show and in the Men in Black movies, has died. He was 88.

His publicist confirmed to EW that Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given.

Born Elmore Rual Torn Jr. in Temple, Texas, in 1931, the actor played the loyal late-night producer Artie on Larry Sanders, which aired from 1992 to 1998 and also starred Garry Shandling and Jeffrey Tambor.

Torn was nominated for six Emmys for his work on the beloved sitcom, winning in 1996. He also earned Emmy noms for The Atlanta Child Murders in 1985, Chicago Hope in 1996, and 30 Rock in 2008. His other TV credits included Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Lyon’s Den, Will & Grace, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

In addition to his television nominations, Torn earned an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1983’s Cross Creek.

In Men in Black and its first sequel, Torn played Zed, one of the founding members of the eponymous alien monitoring organization. More recently, he was seen on the big screen in Dodgeball, Marie Antoinette, 3 Weeks to Daytona, and Bridge of Names.

In addition to his roles in TV and film, Torn appeared on Broadway in 10 different plays, and in a number of Off Broadway productions as well. He was nominated for a Tony for his debut role in 1959, for Sweet Bird of Youth.

As word of Torn’s death spread, his Men in Black costar Will Smith paid tribute to him on Instagram, posting a photo of them and adding, “R.I.P. Rip.”

Related content: