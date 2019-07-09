This Is Us type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

The wait is over.

Well, your wait will go on for a few more months. But at least the cast of This Is Us ended their hiatus and returned to work on Tuesday to begin shooting season 4 of the time-tripping family drama. On Tuesday, Mandy Moore, better known as Pearson matriarch Rebecca — who was last seen in alarming and declining health — tweeted a photo from the set in character. Below, you can get your first peek of her with onscreen husband Jack, who is played by Milo Ventimiglia, in the early days of Jack and Rebecca.

Mom and Dad are back shooting the very first scene of season 4. Can’t wait for you to see!🤗 #thisisus pic.twitter.com/ejVbWc8fOi — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 9, 2019

Creator Dan Fogelman offered another glimpse at the first day of filming with the following words: “Day 1, Season 4, Episode 55. Update: These two are still REALLY good at their jobs.”

Day 1, Season 4, Episode 55. Update: These two are still REALLY good at their jobs. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/t34Tlquwtn — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 9, 2019

On Monday, Ventimiglia shared a photo of his own from the Paramount lot, where the show is filmed, as he prepared to re-assume the role of the beloved patriarch.

Season 4 of This Is Us begins Sept. 24, and all sorts of intel about the upcoming action can be gleaned from EW’s series of interviews with Fogelman, and stars Sterling K. Brown, Moore, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz.

