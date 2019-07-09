Katee Sackhoff returns to space in first trailer for Netflix's Another Life with Selma Blair

Comic Con 2019
By Sydney Bucksbaum
July 09, 2019 at 03:47 PM EDT
It’s been 10 years since Katee Sackhoff returned from space when Battlestar Galactica ended its run. And now she’s ready to return to space with Netflix’s Another Life.

The buzzy new sci-fi drama stars Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckinridge, who is focused on searching for alien intelligence and leading a crew on a mission to explore the origins of an alien artifact after it lands on Earth. But as Niko and her young crew investigate, they face “unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.” Meanwhile, Niko’s husband (Shameless‘ Justin Chatwin) tries to make first contact with the artifact back on Earth.

After a back-and-forth on Twitter with Sackhoff, Netflix released the first trailer for Another Life. The footages features everything you’d expect to see from a space thriller: an ominous voiceover, jumbled images and scenes of danger in claustrophobic hallways, and the gritty determination of a leader who has no idea what’s in store for her. Plus, Selma Blair looks glam as hell. What more could you want?

Check out the first trailer below:

Sackhoff is best known for playing Kara Thrace a.k.a. Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica. She’s also previously starred on Longmire and had a recurring role on The Flash.

The new 10 episode series is created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Degrassi: The Next Generation) and executive produced by Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace).

Another Life debuts July 25 on Netflix.

