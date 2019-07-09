Gwen Stefani taps Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo as her new backup dancer

Gwen Stefani‘s new backup dancer is bananas!

Jimmy Kimmel Live returned after the July 4th holiday break with a new bit that placed the host’s right-hand guy, Guillermo, on the same stage as the “Hollaback Girl” singer at her Las Vegas residency. Of course, it first came with a sketch of Guillermo auditioning to be among one of her dancers.

Stefani has an extended residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas until Nov. 2, and Guillermo appeared on stage during one of her performances dressed in a banana suit. Three guesses which song it was for.

Stefani had her doubts; the sparkly “Rich Girl” tank-top masked a bad back and general lack of moves. However, it was Guillermo shouting “that was bulls—” that made her rethink.

“Do I regret hiring Guillermo? Absolutely,” she says to camera.

