Friends officially leaving Netflix for WarnerMedia's new streaming service

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

WarnerMedia finally announced the name of its upcoming streaming service, and in doing so, has given a timeline for when it will be taking the beloved sitcom Friends off of Netflix.

The long untitled streaming service will be called HBO Max. It launches in Spring 2020 with exclusive rights to all the episodes of Netflix favorites like Friends, Riverdale, and Pretty Little Liars, as well as some series that have been harder to find on streaming platforms like The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The Netflix deal will reportedly expire at year’s end.

HBO Max has also already announced a variety of original upcoming series like a Gremlins animated prequel, a Dune sequel series called Dune: The Sisterhood, and Kaley Cuoco-starrer The Flight Attendant.

Finally, the service has made deals for four films produced by Greg Berlanti, and two films produced by Reese Witherspoon.

The service will be home to programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

Watch the promo video for HBO Max above.

Related content: