Stranger Things Season 3
23 featured stories since

The NeverEnding Story theme singer Limahl celebrates newfound interest thanks to 'Stranger Things'

By Rosy Cordero
July 09, 2019 at 08:42 PM EDT

Stranger Things

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

A special shout-out in Netflix’s Stranger Things has reopened the pages to A The NeverEnding Story. 

In the final episode of season 3, Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) serenades his girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) with the theme song from the cult classic ’80s film. The scene has inspired fans to run to their favorite streaming sites to hear the original song, sung by British pop star Limahl — much to his surprise.

“My God! It’s been very exciting to hear about all the new interest in the song,” Limahl tells EW exclusively from his home in London. “Thirty-five years later, it’s reaching a whole new audience — it’s fantastic.” 

While the singer doesn’t watch the hit series, he said that his nephews Josh and Max called him when they saw it. “They were so excited. Josh said, ‘Oh my God uncle, they’re using your song in Stranger Things. I love that show!’ They’re both big fans of the show and it’s been so much fun watching their enthusiasm over the whole thing.”

Limahl, born Christopher Hamill, still hasn’t tuned in to Stranger Things, he’s seen the clip featuring Matarazzo and Pizzolo and has given them his official seal of approval.

“I have seen the clip when the two characters perform the song and I was very touched,” he explains. “I didn’t know the show was so big, obviously I’m going to watch it now. This song seems to have gotten everybody really excited. I’m so happy that 35 years later, I’m still around to be able to enjoy this.”

Limahl is right, fans can’t seem to get enough of the original song and its video. YouTube reports that daily U.S. views of his original music video spiked 800 percent on July 6. Spotify confirms to EW that it, too, was hit with a surge of interest in the fantasy film’s theme. Streams of the track soared about 825 percent on Sunday compared to the previous Sunday.

This is the second time that a Netflix series has helped bring Limahl’s music back into the mainstream. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch featured his hit “Too Shy” from his time as the lead singer of the pop group Kajagoogoo.

“I had no idea they were going to use the [NeverEnding Story] song because I had nothing to do with the licensing,” he says. “When Netflix used ‘Too Shy’ at Christmas in their Black Mirror series, it was also a total surprise to me. It would be a full-time job to keep track of when our songs are licensed until they end up a part of pop culture in some way and we find out.”

Limahl is grateful that Netflix is helping to expose his music to a new generation and wants The Duffer Brothers to know that he’s also an actor and would be ready to fly to Los Angeles to make a cameo in season 4 of Stranger Things.

“Hey Duffers, if you want me next season you can count me in,” he says excitedly. “It’s my sole duty to catch up on the show. I promise I’ll be ready!”

Stranger Things is currently available to stream via Netflix. You can see Limahl’s original music video below, clad with shoulder pads and tons of hairspray.

Related content:

Skip
Stranger Things Season 3
23 featured stories since
David Harbour reveals who he'd like to work with in Stranger Things 3
1/11/2018
Netflix defends Stranger Things creators accused of verbal abuse: 'No wrongdoing'
3/10/2018
Stranger Things stars reportedly land big pay raises
3/19/2018
Stranger Things executive producer: Season 3 is 'legitimately creepy'
3/26/2018
Stranger Things season 3 appoints Cary Elwes as mayor
4/17/2018
Stranger Things announces start of season 3 production with behind-the-scenes video
4/27/2018
Stranger Things season 3 influenced by Chevy Chase comedy Fletch
8/18/2018
Finn Wolfhard reveals new haircut as fans question if Stranger Things cast filmed final season
11/14/2018
New Coke is making a comeback thanks to Stranger Things
5/20/2019
Burger King to offer upside-down Whoppers in honor of Stranger Things
6/12/2019
Meet Maya Hawke, the breakout star of Stranger Things 3
7/4/2019
The ending of Stranger Things 3 proves the limits of nostalgia: EW review, with spoilers
7/4/2019
Did Stranger Things 3 really just do THAT? All the evidence that [SPOILER] is or is not true
7/4/2019
Stranger Things 3: The Duffer Brothers and Maya Hawke discuss Robin's big reveal
7/4/2019
Stranger Things and Fortnite crossover brings Demogorgons and Chief Hopper
7/4/2019
Ethan Hawke's Stranger Things shout out to daughter Maya Hawke proves he's just like your dad
7/6/2019
What to watch next after your Stranger Things season 3 binge ends
7/6/2019
Stranger Things deep dive: 5 things you need to know about Day of the Dead
7/8/2019
Enter EW’s Stranger Things Walkie T-ALKIE giveaway sweepstakes
7/7/2019
The NeverEnding Story moment in Stranger Things 3 almost didn't happen
7/8/2019
Stranger Things 4 would 'feel very different,' according to The Duffer Brothers
7/9/2019
There's a new way to watch Netflix at work without getting caught
7/9/2019
The NeverEnding Story theme singer Limahl celebrates newfound interest thanks to 'Stranger Things'
7/10/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST