CBS viewers react to Love Island premiere: 'I hate how much I like this show'

Image zoom

Love Island type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

“Inarticulate morons”… “A tacky waste” … “Gross” … Dumb as hell”… “A hot mess.”

In other words: Love Island just had its CBS debut!

The Tiffany Network aired a 90-minute U.S. premiere of the reality series Tuesday night, introducing its viewers to the Villa, Islanders, and Couplings. The show is no stranger to controversy in the U.K., where Love Island is a huge smash. (The U.K. version is also currently streaming on Hulu.)

Yet the initial reaction from Twitter was actually quite positive: Most viewers tweeting in real time seemed to be shocked at how much they enjoyed the show. And fans of the U.K. version largely said the CBS edition was surprisingly close to the mark.

Here are some of the reactions:

Thought I was going to hate #LoveIslandUSA, but I’m hooked!! #LoveIsIand — Erin Hillman (@One_BossyLady) July 10, 2019

#LoveIsland on CBS should be renamed LIKE Island because every single one of these fucking airheads cannot get through a sentence without using the word “LIKE” 10 times. Inarticulate morons. — Vafunghoul (@Vafunghoul) July 10, 2019

Ummmm, I just switched over to @loveislandusa & it looked like they all sleep in the same communal room. Did I see that right? That’s gross. #loveisland — Jaimes Evyn (@jaimesevyn) July 10, 2019

Anyone else watching Love Island or am I the only one who's IQ is dropping by the minute?? #LoveIsland #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/zYib6cnQeK — #OfficiallyPatty (@OfficiallyPatty) July 10, 2019

I put on #LoveIsIand as background noise and I have a feeling that I’m going to get hooked — Stephanie ⚡️ (@stephhohhnee) July 10, 2019

Well #LoveIsland is a big ass THUMBS DOWN for me. What a tacky waste! 5 nights a week huh @CBS? #imOUT #EpicFAIL pic.twitter.com/xp3aSRFIPT — Kisha (@HonnyDipp) July 10, 2019

this show is so cringey but in the best way. 😂 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Wbh9fzl82u — Susan A (@susanloli) July 10, 2019

love island is better than the bachelor/bachelorette… there i said it — Rae (@rachellkerns) July 10, 2019

love island is basically survivor if survivor was dumb as hell — Silver Nut (@silvernutty) July 10, 2019

I hate how much I like this show #LoveIslandUSA — Kaitlyn ☀️🏖 (@KLack33) July 10, 2019

Listen, I know that #LoveIslandUSA is going to be a hot mess. But I’m watching every single episode… pic.twitter.com/PfElZjWvBM — 💅🏾Stephanie Loubou♏️ (@Steph_Loubou) July 10, 2019

I would watch Love Island but I truly don’t have the time to care about more than 16 annoying, vapid people in one summer. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) July 10, 2019

I’m going to need to read a lot of books while watching #LoveIsland. I can feel my brain cells starting to riot already… #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/UYQMjq4CsC — MusicMonkey (@MusicMonkey) July 10, 2019

Me trying to explain to people I love and respect that I am going to watch this tiresome but hilariously engaging sexist summer TV show#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/inxkEVivFk — (((BBEvers))) (@BestBBEvers) July 10, 2019

That one Islander, Kyra, dropped that her last relationship was with a woman, blew up Twitter especially. Love Island was criticized before it aired for lack of gay representation, as the format is set up for male-female couplings:

KYRA GAY KYRA GAY KYRA GAY PUT ME IN THE SHOW #LoveIslandUSA — ➴ (@joonlvr_) July 10, 2019

Bloop Kyra is bi. I didn’t know CBS had this in them phew #LoveIslandUSA — michelle (@meeshelles) July 10, 2019

why do i want kyra to couple up with a girl and turn this whole show upside thefuck down #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/77aVxsT5N1 — 𝔰𝔬𝔣 (@karlasfortune) July 10, 2019

In other aspects: Fans gave high marks in particular to relative newcomer host Arielle Vandenberg, who added just the right amount of playful personality to the role. But some dinged the show for sound issues (a windy and, at one point, rainy location right next to the ocean resulted in a lot of background noise) and some seemingly choppy editing.

One aspect that received a consistent thumbs down was the show’s narrator. It’s a tricky role, as the narrator is tasked with injecting some humorous commentary. The U.K. version’s narrator, Iain Stirling, is rather beloved by fans for his snark.

Seriously, @LoveIslandUSA is almost perfect, way better than expected, but the narrator either needs to start telling frequent self-aware jokes like @IainDoesJokes, or just go away. That shit was awful. Also, go Elizabeth and Zac. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA — Trevor Martin (@TKFTGuillotine) July 10, 2019

#LoveIslandUSA will succeed if they

1) bring ian in as narrator

2) give the us girls the uk girls’ wardrobe

3) if they increase the drama by like 10000% — future mrs chalamet (@mmg721) July 10, 2019

Related content: