Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul announce details of next joint project (no, not that one)

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are back in business. And by that, we mean they are going into business.

The Breaking Bad alums had been teasing a mysterious joint project on social media in recent weeks, and fans were speculating, quite naturally, that it involved the top-secret Breaking Bad movie that is coming later this year on Netflix. But this reunion — “a collaboration so smooth you can taste it,” both Paul and Cranston tweeted Monday — centers on a mezcal company that the two actors have started. Some Bad fans who were titillated by the prospect of getting precious movie intel may be so frustrated by this reveal that they want to hurl a pizza on the roof, but who knows, maybe this drink will pair well with a pizza.

It’s called Dos Hombres, and Paul and Cranston shared the origins for the agave-based spirit on Instagram on Tuesday, which apparently began several years ago during a sushi dinner in New York when they were discussing how they might possibly team up again. “We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” they explained. “Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy sh— it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest.”

As for that other little project in the works, not much is known, other than that movie centers on Jesse Pinkman (Paul), associate of Walter White (Cranston), and it takes place after the events of the Emmy-winning critically acclaimed meth drama. Walt, as you may remember, perished at the end of Breaking Bad, but the movie could certainly feature flashbacks with the pair together — or even a mezcal-fueled fantasy sequence that reunites them.

