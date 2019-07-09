All the projects coming to HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images

The streaming wars continue to rage, most recently with WarnerMedia stripping Netflix of its subscribers’ beloved Friends and launching a new service called HBO Max.

Launching in spring 2020, the streaming platform is already set to be stacked with programming from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, the CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and more.

However, HBO Max will also feature original programming that includes two films produced by Reese Witherspoon, four films geared toward young adults from mega-producer Greg Berlanti, and the following television shows, listed with details below.

The Flight Attendant: Kaley Cuoco produces and stars in this hourlong thriller series based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel about a flight attendant who wakes up hungover next to a dead body. Berlanti will also serve as executive producer.

Station Eleven: Patrick Somerville, of Maniac fame, is adapting Emily St. John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic novel that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they recover and rebuild society. Hiro Murai will direct and executive-produce the 10-episode limited series.

Made for Love: Also from showrunner Somerville, this 10 episode half-hour series is an adaptation of the gonzo sci-fi comedy novel written by Alisa Nutting; S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) will direct and executive-produce.

Gremlins: The team behind the upcoming Animaniacs reboot is working with showrunner Tze Chun to make an animated prequel series to the 1984 comedy-horror movie Gremlins. It will depict young Sam Wing (the shop owner in the movie) meeting Gizmo and going on an adventure through Shanghai that puts them into contact with all sorts of monsters and spirits from Chinese forklore.

Dune: The Sisterhood: From the mind of Denis Villeneuve, who is currently directing a film version of the initial book in Frank Herbert’s Dune series, this show will serve as a sequel series based on the book by Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson that’s set in the same universe.

Tokyo Vice: Ansel Elgort will play an American reporter on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. The drama series is based on the firsthand nonfiction account by Jake Adelstein.

Love Life: Paul Feig has teamed up with Anna Kendrick to create this half-hour rom-com anthology series.

