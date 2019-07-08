What to Watch on Monday: The Ghostface mask is back with the debut of Scream: Resurrection

Image zoom

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It’s hometown date time! Hannah meets the families of her final four men — Jed, Luke P., Peter, and Tyler C. — and tries to find out from them if they’re all marriage material. Of course, she struggles with her final decision, but then it’s all chill and non-dramatic. JK! It definitely ends in a history-making rose ceremony.

Scream: Resurrection

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on VH1

(6-episode, 3-night event)

The Scream TV series finally got the greenlight to use the original, iconic Ghostface mask, but is otherwise a complete reimagining stacked with cameos from people like Mary J. Blige, Tyga, and Paris Jackson (see her in EW’s exclusive clip). With a setting in Atlanta and a black male lead at the center of the story for the first time, Scream: Resurrection does a good job of weaving high school tropes (the main group of characters literally refers to themselves as “The Breakfast Club”) with contemporary issues like race and class inequality. —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

American Pickers (Aerosmith tour van) — History

People Magazine Investigates: Cults — Word of Faith — ID

9 p.m.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Chasing the Moon — PBS

So You Think You Can Dance — Fox

Years and Years — HBO

10 p.m.

Grand Hotel — ABC

*times are ET and subject to change