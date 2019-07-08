See your favorite stars go back to work as TV shows return to production

Image zoom Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Shane Harvey/The CW

For many people, summer is just getting started. You’ve had your Fourth of July barbecue, and now you’re ready for some serious beach or pool time.

But for Hollywood, it’s already time to get back to work. On Monday, some of television’s hottest stars were back on set to resume production on their hit series. The casts of both Riverdale and This Is Us were already reporting for duty, with the CW and NBC series both starting production on their fourth seasons.

The casts shared posts teasing their returns to set. Riverdale films in Vancouver, and on Friday, star Lili Reinhart tweeted that she was already back in Canada. “Can’t believe we’re starting season 4, she wrote.”

Back in Vancouver. Can’t believe we’re starting season 4. #riverdale 🤪 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 5, 2019

Then on Monday, Reinhart was clearly back on set for real, sharing a video of her character Betty’s bedroom on her Instagram story.

Reinhart’s costar Camila Mendes, who portrays rich girl Veronica Lodge, also got in on the action, tweeting, “First day of filming season 4 and all I gotta do is lie in bed and pretend to be asleep.”

first day of filming season 4 and all i gotta do is lie in bed and pretend to be asleep 👌🏽 — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) July 8, 2019

It wasn’t only Mendes who got to lay around on the job their first day back. Vanessa Morgan, who plays Southside Serpent Toni Topaz, also did with her onscreen girlfriend Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). “First day of season 4 & we get to lay in bed all scene hayyyy,” she captioned a photo of the two of them getting cozy in Cheryl’s cozy, if not somewhat gothic, bed.

Also from the foggy climes of Riverdale, Madchen Amick, who portrays unhinged mother turned FBI informant (!) Alice Cooper, shared an Instagram post, both celebrating their return to work and paying special tribute to their late co-star Luke Perry. “There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back #wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread” she wrote. Producers announced previously that the season premiere of Riverdale would include “a tribute to our fallen friend,” referencing the sudden death of Perry this past March.

The cast of This Is Us, meanwhile, is back to work on the Paramount lot in Hollywood. Pearson matriarch Mandy Moore and patriarch Milo Ventimiglia shared posts on their social media accounts straight from the lot. Ventimiglia was celebrating his birthday at work, sharing a photo with the Paramount water tower and a caption reading, “One of the best birthday gifts to come back for season 4. Prep today/film tomorrow #HereWeGo. MV.”

One of the best birthday gifts to come back for season 4. Prep today/film tomorrow #HereWeGo. MV pic.twitter.com/xHMLTaXkIs — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) July 8, 2019

Moore shared a photo of the same water tower on her Instagram story, as well as a short video of her in the makeup chair wearing a wig cap.

This Is Us returns Sept. 24 on NBC, and Riverdale returns Oct. 9 on the CW.

