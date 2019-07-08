Well this sounds familiar.

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, airing at 10 p.m. on MTV, Audrina seems to be in the same position she was in over a decade ago.

While plant shopping (LOL) with Stephanie, Audrina talks about how Justin is suuuper hot and cold with her. But then Stephanie reveals that Justin actually came to her apartment the other day to check on her after her blowout with Spencer and Heidi at Stephanie’s very bright welcome back party.

Hills aficionados will remember that Justin Bobby has played cast members against each other before. The hairstylist dated Kristin Cavallari when she joined the series, much to the chagrin of Audrina.

Is this a return to form?

