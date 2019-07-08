Stranger Things Walkie T-ALKIE giveaway sweepstakes facts

Image zoom

SWEEPSTAKES FACTS

PRIZE: Walkie T-ALKIE phone case replica

RETAIL VALUE: $25.00

NUMBER OF PRIZES: 15

ODDS: 15:1,000,000

You Have Not Yet Won. All entries have the same chance of winning. No one will know who the winner is until after the Sweepstakes ends.

Entry Is Free. You don’t have to buy anything to enter. Just fill out the fields in the online entry form and submit.

Method #2: Mail-in Entry

Mail a postcard, including your name, complete address, daytime phone number and email address to: The EW Stranger Things Sweepstakes , 1716 Locust Street, LN 428 Des Moines, IA 50309. Each postcard must be mailed separately and must be postmarked between Monday, July 8, 2019 and Sunday, July 28, 2019, and received by Saturday, August 3, 2019 (the “Mail-in Entry”). Photocopied, illegible, or mechanically reproduced entries are not eligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected or postage-due mailed entries.

Buying Won’t Help You Win. Chances of winning without making a purchase are the same as the chances of someone who buys something.

Entry Deadline/Sweepstakes Closing Date. To be eligible to win the prize offered in this Sweepstakes, your entry must be received by the applicable entry dates stated in this communication. If there is no Entry Deadline stated, your entry must be received by the Final Sweepstakes Closing Date of 7/28/19.

Void outside the US, in Puerto Rico, and wherever else prohibited.