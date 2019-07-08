Stranger Things 3 breaks Netflix viewership record in first 4 days of release

Image zoom Netflix

Stranger Things season 3 has a lot going for it, from sailor outfits to nonstop ’80s references. And on Monday, Netflix confirmed that the hit series’ third installment is one for the books, as it broke the streamer’s viewership record in the first four days of its release.

According to the Netflix U.S. Twitter account, “40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days.”

It also stated that a whopping “18.2 million have already finished the entire season,” which consists of eight episodes. This newest season follows the resident of Hawkins, Ind., as they are besieged by interdimensional forces and evil Russians. Stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and more return to the series.

Back in June, Netflix announced that Ava Duvernay’s acclaimed miniseries When They See Us broke records by becoming the platform’s most-watched series in the U.S. every day since its May 31 premiere.

Although fans may assume this means Stranger Things has dethroned the series about the Central Park Five, it’s tricky to say, as Netflix keeps a tight lid on its viewership numbers. The Stranger Things number is a total figure of household accounts (which is different from actual viewers) in four days, while When They See Us broke records by being the most watched each day since its premiere. Netflix also didn’t disclose the specific viewership numbers for WTSU, nor reveal if it used household accounts as measurement.

This recent news only reaffirms previous findings about audiences’ obsession with Stranger Things. In 2016, Netflix reported that the horror/sci-fi show won over audiences by the second episode of its first season, with 70 percent of its viewers going on to finish the entire original installment.

Still, it doesn’t take stats to see that the latest installment is a bona fide hit, with fans obsessing over every detail of the show. That sweet cameo! Ethan Hawke’s daughter! Who is in that bunker? (EW has thoughts).

All we know is, we can’t wait for a Stranger Things 4.

