Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has a Weeping Angel in his garden

Image zoom BBC

The Weeping Angels are among the most terrifying monsters to be found in the annals of Doctor Who. Introduced by writer (and eventual showrunner) Steven Moffat in the 2007 episode “Blink,” the Angels resemble ordinary statues but are actually near-immortal predators that move with lightning speed (when not being observed) and send their victims back in time. Also? Fangs!

None of which has prevented Moffat from keeping one in his garden.

The revelation that the onetime Who executive producer houses a beastie among his bushes was made by Karen Gillan. On Monday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress and former Doctor Who cast member posted a photo on Instagram of herself, Moffat, and the Weeping Angel accompanied by the message, “I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate that Steven Moffat has a weeping angel IN HIS GARDEN.” Gillan also posted a video clip in which she pretends to be surprised by the aforementioned monster (did we mention that Karen Gillan really is quite delightful?).

See the photo and video below.

Related content: