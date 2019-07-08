Eddie Jones, Lois & Clark and A League of Their Own character actor, dies at 84

Image zoom Blake Little/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Eddie Jones, best known to audiences as Superman’s adoptive father Pa Kent on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has died. He was 84.

The actor, who also had memorable roles in A League of Their Own and Seabiscuit, died Saturday in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Interact Theatre Company, of which Jones was a lifetime member, also shared a Facebook status on Saturday paying tribute to the actor. It read, “Our treasured longtime member, dear friend and trusted colleague, Eddie Jones, passed away today. Eddie was a true pillar of our company from its earliest days. An actor of keen wit and sharp instinct, when Eddie was on stage, you couldn’t take your eyes off him. When he was off-stage, his broad, bright smile would light up the room. Everyone who knew Eddie as a friend, or had the good fortune to share the stage with him, was touched by his gentle and generous nature. He will be deeply missed by all. ITC extends its deepest condolences to his dear, devoted wife Anita Khanzadian Jones, and extended family. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Eddie.”

Jones has a notable onscreen career, including as the widowed father to second baseman Marla Hooch (Megan Cavanagh) in 1992’s A League of Their Own and as owner of the horses War Admiral and Man O’War in 2003’s Seabiscuit. He made his biggest impression as the kindly Jonathan “Pa” Kent, father to Clark Kent/Superman (Dean Cain) on Lois & Clark. Jones recurred on 87 episodes across four seasons from 1993 to 1997.

Jones was born Sept. 18, 1934. In addition to his Hollywood career, he also made his mark on the stage, understudying for Charles Durning in the original 1972 Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play That Championship Season. He also originated the role of Ellis in the first 1978 production of Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class at the Public Theatre.

The actor was an avid participant on the stage, regularly appearing in productions at the Manhattan Theatre Club, Playwrights Horizons, and The Public Theatre. He also appeared on stage in Los Angeles, most notably with Interact Theatre Company as Willy Loman in a production of Death of a Salesman. He won a L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award for the performance.

Jones was reported to appear in over 250 plays over the course of the career, including starring in a National Tour of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? as Nick.

His feature film résumé was rich and included Bloodbrothers, Prince of the City, Year of the Dragon, The Grifters, Trading Places, The Rocketeer, and Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal. In addition to his recurring role on Lois & Clark, Jones also starred as the head of a spy agency on Syfy Channel’s The Invisible Man from 2000-02. Other television credits include guest starring roles on Veep, Aquarius, Crossing Jordan, Ghost Whisperer, Party of Five, Touched by an Angel, and Cheers.

Jones is survived by his wife, Anita, with whom he shared a 43 years relationship, as well as two sisters and several nephews and nieces.

