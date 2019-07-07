Image zoom Netflix

Warning: spoilers ahead for the end of Stranger Things season 3.

So you just finished binge-watching Stranger Things season 3. After almost two years of waiting for the latest installment of the Netflix horror thriller drama from the Duffer Brothers, you’ve consumed all eight episodes, either in one sitting, one day or one extended holiday weekend (hey, I don’t judge!).

You already know that Chief Hopper’s (David Harbour) fate is left up in the air. You’ve seen and obsessed over that post credits scene. You cheered for Billy’s (Dacre Montgomery) redemption arc and actually cried over his death. You can’t stop speculating about when Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) powers will come back (if they ever do, that is). You’ve been wondering what it means for the future of the show now that Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and El moved out of Hawkins. And you know that the Mind Flayer isn’t done trying to escape the Upside Down.

But there are no more episodes of Stranger Things to watch. So … what now?

Obviously another binge-watch or movie marathon is exactly what you need. But there are so many options out there that it can be overwhelming to decide what to conquer next. Don’t worry: EW is here to help with a list of other TV shows and movies to fill that ’80s action thriller-shaped hole in your heart.

From supernatural TV series to classic movies to the pop culture references sprinkled throughout Stranger Things season 3, here are all the best options of what you should watch next.

Dark

This German Netflix drama will satisfy that craving you have for an easily binge-able sci-fi series. And it’s on the same streaming service, no less! The mystery of missing kids combined with supernatural elements makes this the perfect chaser for Stranger Things. But beware — the thrills are not for the faint of heart.

The Rain

Another Netflix import worth watching after Stranger Things comes from Denmark and is ripe with coming-of-age stories set against a supernatural backdrop. This one’s more post-apocalyptic but definitely deserves a watch if teens fighting for survival is your thing.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

This classic TV series walked so Stranger Things could run (yeah, I said it). Now’s the perfect time for a re-watch — or if you’ve never seen it before (shame!), time to educate yourself on one of the best supernatural teen dramas to ever exist.

Supernatural

So eight episodes of Stranger Things season 3 was not enough for you? Here’s a supernatural drama full of battles against horror creatures that’s been going on for over 14 years. There are over 300 episodes to devour. You’re welcome.

Back to the Future

Try to watch Back to the Future through Steve’s (Joe Keery) eyes. That should give you an entirely new perspective on the ’80s movie you’ve seen time and time again.

The Terminator franchise

Watching Russian hitman Grigori (Andrey Ivchenko) chase after Hopper gave off serious Terminator vibes. So why not revisit the original Terminator himself for a nostalgic movie marathon that will prepare you for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, hitting theaters later this year?

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

For Phoebe Cates. Duh.

The Neverending Story

Again, duh. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) would be so proud. Do it for Dusty-bun and Suzie-poo!

The Sandlot

Is there a more iconic public pool/lifeguard moment in movie history? I think not. Squints’ lust for hot lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn in The Sandlot gets subverted in Stranger Things season 3, making Billy the object of everyone’s ogling at the Hawkins community pool. Now that’s the kind of 2019 update I’m here for.

Can’t Buy Me Love

El’s wholesome and fun makeover from her new BFF Max (Sadie Sink) was a nod to all those classic makeover scenes in movies that you’ve seen a million times. But one of the best comes care of Patrick Dempsey and Amanda Peterson in this ’80s classic.

The Goonies

A band of kids facing adult-level problems and saving the day? Plus vintage Sean Astin? How could you not want to re-watch this after Stranger Things? #JusticeForBob.

Super 8

Set in 1979, this sci-fi mystery follows a group of friends who witness a train crash and band together to investigate a series of unexplained events that occur in their town. Despite the film’s dark tones, there’s plenty of heart and features an end credits sequence so good, it’s second only to 22 Jump Street.

Reality Bites

Not only does this ’90s movie serve up classic Ryder, but it also features Ethan Hawke, aka the father of Stranger Things’ newest breakout star Maya Hawke, aka Robin.

Heathers

But if you really want vintage Ryder, then Heathers should be your choice.

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

