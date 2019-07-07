A Black Lady Sketch Show trailer features Angela Bassett among a slew of famous guests

From Angela Bassett to David Alan Grier, it’s a who’s who of Hollywood’s brightest stars in the official trailer for HBO’s forthcoming series, A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Premiering Aug. 2, the project is the first sketch comedy show created, written by, and starring black women. The show comes from Robin Thede, a veteran comic who became the second African-American woman to be head writer for a late-night talk show on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Thede executive produces the show with Issa Rae, and forms the core cast of black women along with Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Quinta Brunson. The trailer, which dropped Sunday, also features more than a dozen guest stars such as Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Lil Rel Howery, and more. Yvonne Orji and Natasha Rothwell, who star in Rae’s Insecure on HBO, are also showcased.

The series is described as “set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.” Set to rapper Saweetie’s “My Type,” the teaser gives a glimpse at some of the sketches that will be featured in the show, like a hike gone wrong, a “bad b—- support group,” and a flight attendant about to lose her cool.

A Black Lady Sketch Show debuts on HBO on Aug. 2 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

