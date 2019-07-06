Image zoom

Who do you see when you look in the mirror, Ghost? A wanted man.

In these first images from the sixth and final season of Power, just about everybody seems to have it out for Ghost (Omari Hardwick) — his childhood buddy Tommy (Joseph Sikora), his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr), and of course, the damn Feds. Will he survive those final 15 episodes of the hit crime drama?

The footage was revealed this weekend at the annual Essence Festival, where Hardwick, Lela Loren, Rotimi, LaLa Anthony, Sikora, and Larenz Tate made an appearance.

The drama from Executive Producer Courtney A. Kemp will premiere Aug. 25 on Starz and will feature the directorial debut of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series that premiered in 2014 attracted more than 10 million multiplatform views in its fifth season and is the most-watched franchise for Starz.

Related: