Ethan Hawke's Stranger Things shout out to daughter Maya Hawke proves he's just like your dad

It’s not uncommon for parents to support their children in whatever hobby they pick up. From cheering on their offspring at high school football games, to watching anxiously as their kid makes their next move in a chess match to buying too many boxes of Girl Scout cookies so their kid can win a prize, parents have always done the most when it comes to showing their pride and love for their kids. I can’t even remember all the times my parents showed up to dance recitals and school plays with a bouquet of flowers — and sitting through a three-hour ballet put on by kids ages 4-18 could not have been riveting year after year (thanks mom and dad!).

And it turns out that even if your dad is a famous movie star and your new hobby is starring in one of the most popular shows on the most popular streaming service, that doesn’t change at all. Your dad will still show his love and support for you any way he can.

While my parents didn’t have social media when I was growing up (it literally didn’t exist back then … ), thankfully it’s around now so we can all see Ethan Hawke‘s adorable shout out to his daughter Maya Hawke for her breakout performance in Stranger Things season 3. Ethan took to Instagram to share his pride with the world for Maya’s outstanding work in the new season of Netflix’s hit series and it really is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women,” Ethan writes. “Some of you may have missed her work at Julliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.”

Stars, they really are just like us, embarrassingly endearing social media posts and all.

Maya’s Stranger Things character Robin debuts in the very beginning of season 3 as Steve’s (Joe Keery) snarky coworker at Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream shop in the town mall. She quickly becomes not only an ally for the Hawkins crew in their fight against the Mind Flayer, but a late season 3 twist also catapults her into instant icon status with her emotional coming out scene and eventual friendship with Steve.

No #JusticeForRobin campaign needed: she got one of the most satisfying arcs we’ve seen so far on this show. Hopefully, there’s more where that came from if/when Stranger Things gets renewed for season 4.

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

