Stranger Things Season 3
23 featured stories since

Ethan Hawke's Stranger Things shout out to daughter Maya Hawke proves he's just like your dad

By Sydney Bucksbaum
July 06, 2019 at 03:51 PM EDT
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Stranger Things

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

It’s not uncommon for parents to support their children in whatever hobby they pick up. From cheering on their offspring at high school football games, to watching anxiously as their kid makes their next move in a chess match to buying too many boxes of Girl Scout cookies so their kid can win a prize, parents have always done the most when it comes to showing their pride and love for their kids. I can’t even remember all the times my parents showed up to dance recitals and school plays with a bouquet of flowers — and sitting through a three-hour ballet put on by kids ages 4-18 could not have been riveting year after year (thanks mom and dad!).

And it turns out that even if your dad is a famous movie star and your new hobby is starring in one of the most popular shows on the most popular streaming service, that doesn’t change at all. Your dad will still show his love and support for you any way he can.

While my parents didn’t have social media when I was growing up (it literally didn’t exist back then … ), thankfully it’s around now so we can all see Ethan Hawke‘s adorable shout out to his daughter Maya Hawke for her breakout performance in Stranger Things season 3. Ethan took to Instagram to share his pride with the world for Maya’s outstanding work in the new season of Netflix’s hit series and it really is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women,” Ethan writes. “Some of you may have missed her work at Julliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.”

See the sweet post below:

Stars, they really are just like us, embarrassingly endearing social media posts and all.

Maya’s Stranger Things character Robin debuts in the very beginning of season 3 as Steve’s (Joe Keery) snarky coworker at Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream shop in the town mall. She quickly becomes not only an ally for the Hawkins crew in their fight against the Mind Flayer, but a late season 3 twist also catapults her into instant icon status with her emotional coming out scene and eventual friendship with Steve.

No #JusticeForRobin campaign needed: she got one of the most satisfying arcs we’ve seen so far on this show. Hopefully, there’s more where that came from if/when Stranger Things gets renewed for season 4.

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

Related content:

Skip
Stranger Things Season 3
23 featured stories since
David Harbour reveals who he'd like to work with in Stranger Things 3
1/11/2018
Netflix defends Stranger Things creators accused of verbal abuse: 'No wrongdoing'
3/10/2018
Stranger Things stars reportedly land big pay raises
3/19/2018
Stranger Things executive producer: Season 3 is 'legitimately creepy'
3/26/2018
Stranger Things season 3 appoints Cary Elwes as mayor
4/17/2018
Stranger Things announces start of season 3 production with behind-the-scenes video
4/27/2018
Stranger Things season 3 influenced by Chevy Chase comedy Fletch
8/18/2018
Finn Wolfhard reveals new haircut as fans question if Stranger Things cast filmed final season
11/14/2018
Stranger Things 3 trailer debuts new location and creature: See the season's first photos
3/20/2019
New Coke is making a comeback thanks to Stranger Things
5/20/2019
New Stranger Things 3 poster offers clues to top-secret plot
6/3/2019
Burger King to offer upside-down Whoppers in honor of Stranger Things
6/12/2019
Stranger Things 3 debuts action-packed new trailer
6/20/2019
David Harbour in a Beyoncé video? Stranger Things stars pick each other's yearbook superlatives
7/2/2019
Stranger Things season 3 is 'more intense, powerful, and terrifying than seasons 1 and 2 combined'
7/3/2019
Meet Maya Hawke, the breakout star of Stranger Things 3
7/4/2019
The ending of Stranger Things 3 proves the limits of nostalgia: EW review, with spoilers
7/4/2019
Did Stranger Things 3 really just do THAT? All the evidence that [SPOILER] is or is not true
7/4/2019
Here's where everyone ends up by the end of Stranger Things 3
7/4/2019
Stranger Things 3: The Duffer Brothers and Maya Hawke discuss Robin's big reveal
7/4/2019
Stranger Things and Fortnite crossover brings Demogorgons and Chief Hopper
7/4/2019
Millie Bobby Brown on Eleven's Stranger Things 3 power struggle and Hopper's letter
7/5/2019
Ethan Hawke's Stranger Things shout out to daughter Maya Hawke proves he's just like your dad
7/6/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST