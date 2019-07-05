What to Watch on this Weekend: More menacing Meryl on Big Little Lies

Image zoom

Big Little Lies type TV Show Network HBO Genre Drama

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Friday

Image zoom Andrew Eccles/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images/CNN

Seinfeld 30th Anniversary marathon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 6 a.m. on TBS

There was a time when sitcom characters weren’t allowed to be jerks. TV execs feared that viewers wouldn’t want to watch a show about people who were selfish, petty, duplicitous — you know, the stuff that makes us human. Fortunately, that all changed 30 years ago, thanks to a stand-up comic named Jerry Seinfeld. To celebrate, TBS has put together a “Bestivus” marathon of 30 standout Seinfeld classics, featuring the episodes you’d expect (“The Puffy Shirt,” “The Yada Yada”) as well as some lesser-known gems like “The Red Dot” (season 3) and “The Chicken Roaster” (season 8). You may end up spending the whole day on the couch—not that there’s anything wrong with that. —Kristen Baldwin

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC



10 p.m.

Jett — Cinemax

11 p.m.

Los Espookys — HBO

Saturday

Supersize My Pool

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HGTV

Series Debut

This is for anyone who ever wanted A.C. Slater to come to their pool party. On this new makeover show, Saved by the Bell star and TV host Mario Lopez is surprising families whose backyards need an update — grottoes, slides, and hot tubs included. But, sadly, not Mario.

Related content:

What Else to Watch



8 p.m.

Million Dollar Mile — CBS

Love Unleashed — Hallmark

Sunday

Image zoom Chris Tedesco/History

Evel Live 2

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on History

After last year’s successful stunt with Travis Pastrana in Las Vegas, HISTORY is back with more death-defying action in Evel Live 2. This time, champion freestyle motocross athlete Axell Hodges and female freestyle motocross athlete Vicki Golden will attempt to break world records with three jaw-dropping motorcycle stunts — LIVE! — from California’s San Bernardino International Airport. Here’s the breakdown:

—Vicki Golden will aim to shatter the motorcycle firewall record where she will speed through a series of flaming wooden boards. Golden will be the first female to attempt to break the current record which was set back in 2006.

—Axell Hodges will attempt to soar over more than 24 beverage trucks to break Evel Knievel’s 1971 attempt and Evel’s son Robbie’s 2003 record.

-—In the final stunt of the live event, Axell will put his life on the line by attempting to jump farther than anyone ever has on a motorcycle, a recorded distance that was set in 2011 at 379’9” feet.

—Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Image zoom Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

The fight heats up between Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) as they have their first meeting with a family judge on the custody petition. Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) struggles to come to terms with past trauma, brought to the surface by her mother’s hospitalization. Ed (Adam Scott) and Madeleine (Reese Witherspoon) try to find their way back to some sense of normalcy in their marriage, while Jane (Shailene Woodley) tries to get comfortable being physical with Corey (Douglas Smith). —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

Image zoom Otis Imboden/National Geographic Creative

APOLLO: Missions to the Moon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Nat Geo

Seamlessly weaving in vibrant archival footage of the time, this documentary, timed to the moon landing’s 50th anniversary, wonderfully gives a comprehensive portrait of the visionary Apollo space program that ran from 1961 to 1972. In a subject that just in the last year has been very top of mind, APOLLO breaks new ground using little-seen footage of NASA’s female engineers during the space race — or the employees who were laid off after the excitement of putting a man on the moon died down. A clip of Gus Grissom’s worried wife pre-Apollo 1 disaster is particularly heartbreaking. A- —Marcus Jones

Related content:

What Else to Watch

9 p.m.

The Movies — CNN

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian (season premiere) — E!



*times are ET and subject to change