The Bachelorette sneak peek: Even Luke's family doesn't understand why Hannah kept him around

That collective moaning sound you heard last Monday night was millions of Bachelorette fans watching Hannah give everyone’s least favorite contestant, Luke P., yet another rose. And coming up this Monday, Hannah will travel to Gainesville, Georgia for Luke’s hometown date.

In this exclusive preview, the Bachelorette tells Luke’s family how everything was “great, great, great” in the beginning — until it became clear that Hannah was, in fact, the only person around who actually liked Luke. “It was like Luke against… basically, I feel like the rest of the house,” she says, adding that all she and Luke talked about was the drama with the other guys. “I felt like I was walking on eggshells,” Luke says. “I felt like I had to say and do all the right things, which is obviously the worst mindset.”

Then an unnamed male relative (an uncle? he looks like an uncle) asks Hannah the question we’ve all been screaming at our screens for weeks: “So why is he here?”

Watch the video above to hear Hannah’s answer (it’ll make you crazy), and I’ll see you back here Monday night for more bad decision-making from our Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

