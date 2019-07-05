Stranger Things season 3 soundtrack makes the perfect '80s playlist: Listen to the best songs

Image zoom Netflix

Stranger Things type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Drama,

Horror,

Thriller

After two seasons of spooky Halloween adventures, Stranger Things turned up the heat with a full season set in the Hawkins summertime sunshine.

Not only did that give all the fan-favorite characters a chance to show off their personal style and interests when school was out (and while fighting the Mind Flayer), but it also gave fans the perfect ’80s playlist for pool parties, barbecues, and beach days thanks to all the incredible and nostalgic throwback songs peppered in throughout all eight episodes.

Plus, we even got an epic live performance from Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and his new girlfriend in one of the best moments of the entire season, hands down. We bet you’re still humming along to “The Neverending Story” …

Want to party like Stranger Things this summer (minus the Mind Flayer and his weapon made of melted people)? Or just want to reminisce about all the best needle drops from the new season? Listen to some of the best songs from the Stranger Things season 3 soundtrack below:

“Never Surrender” – Corey Hart

“Rock This Town” – Stray Cats

“Workin’ For A Livin'” – Huey Lewis & The News

“She’s Got You” – Patsy Cline

“Open the Door” – Gentleman Afterdark

“Hot Blooded” – Foreigner

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – REO Speedwagon

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” – Cutting Crew

“You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” – Jim Croce

“Get Up and Go” – The Go-Gos

“My Bologna” – “Weird Al” Yankovic

“Material Girl” – Madonna

“Cold As Ice” – Foreigner

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” – Wham!

“American Pie” – Don McLean

“Strike Zone” – Loverboy

“Neutron Dance” – The Pointer Sisters

“R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.” – John Mellencamp

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” – Jackie Wilson

“Never Ending Story” – Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo

“Heroes” – Peter Gabriel cover

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

Related content: