RWBY Volume 7 premiere date and plot details revealed

It has been announced that Volume 7 of the animated fantasy-adventure show RWBY will return to Rooster Teeth, Nov. 2.

RWBY is set in a world called Remnant filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, where humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy.

In Volume 7, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have fought hard alongside their friends to bring the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas, the northernmost Kingdom in Remnant. However, the futuristic urban-sprawl may hide just as much danger as the Grimm-infested tundra that surrounds it. Enemies and allies will collide as our heroes fight to stop Salem’s forces, but banding together is dangerous when you don’t know who you can trust.

See the just-released announcement art for RWBY Volume 7, above.

