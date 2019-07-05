Lee Daniels says his canceled Fox series Star is getting a finale movie

Image zoom FOX via Getty Images; Inset: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Producer and director Lee Daniels posted an Instagram video Friday in which he says that his series Star, the musical drama that was canceled by Fox earlier this year, will be coming back as a “movie of the week.”

Daniels had long been trying to shop the series elsewhere, and admits in the video that those plans ultimately failed. But he promises that with the Star TV movie, “We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about with all of our cast members — even the dead ones.”

EW has reached out to Fox to confirm Daniels’ Star announcement, but if true, it would be a welcome relief for fans of his shows after a tumultuous year.

The Star cancelation came on the heels of the Jussie Smollett controversy, which resulted in Daniels’ shows being put on the bubble, with Star getting canceled and Empire announcing that next season would be its last.

In addition to the trio of girls who led Star — Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, and Ryan Destiny — the show had a high-profile cast that included Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Brandy, Stephen Dorff, Keke Palmer, and more. It ran for three seasons.

