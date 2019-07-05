Dracula arrives in first blood-splattered look at Sherlock creators' miniseries

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

What’s black and white and red all over? The first look at the new Count Dracula.

BBC One, which is co-producing a new Dracula miniseries with Netflix from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, revealed a photo of actor Claes Bang in this new take on Bram Stoker’s classic character.

Bang, who monkeyed around with Elisabeth Moss in The Square and faced Claire Foy in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, strokes his fangs as the titular vampire, with blood splatter coating his black-and-white ensemble.

Also announced this week to act opposite Bang are Lyndsey Marshal (The League of Gentlemen), Chanel Cresswell (The Bay), Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game), Lydia West (Years & Years), Paul Brennen (Wild Bill), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), John McCrea (God’s Own Country), Phil Dunster (Humans), and TV newcomer Millicent Wong.

Previously announced are John Heffernan (The Crown), Joanna Scanlan (Hold the Sunset), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me), Lujza Richter (Phantom Thread), Sacha Dhawan (The Boy With the Top Knot), Jonathan Aris (Sherlock), Morfydd Clark (Patrick Melrose), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Youssef Kerkour (Home), and Clive Russell (Game Of Thrones).

Dracula, told in three feature-length parts, was written and created by Moffat and Gatiss, who also executive produce the series. Jonny Campbell (Westworld‘s “Contraplasso” episode of season 1) directs the first chapter, Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) directs the second, and Paul McGuigan (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) directs the third.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” Bang said in an earlier statement. “I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

Dracula will debut on Netflix outside of the U.K. and Ireland. BBC One will handle the debut in the U.K.

