What to Watch on Thursday: Stranger Things returns for more Upside Down fun

Stranger Things

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

After a nearly two-year wait, Stranger Things is back for its third season, and the action picks up in the summer of 1985. The residents of Hawkins, Ind. are again under attack from interdimensional threats. “We closed the gate, but there is this intelligence out there — the spider-shadow monster — and it wants into this world,” says star David Harbour. “It’s going to use a lot of different means to do that.” In addition to his Sheriff Hopper growing closer to Winona Ryder’s Joyce (“He gets to really open his heart in a new way”), Harbour teases that the season 3 finale is “the greatest episode we’ve ever shot,” he says. “It’s so emotionally powerful because you’re not expecting what happens to happen. I don’t think we’ve ever shot anything more moving.” —Tim Stack

Into the Dark

Image zoom Greg Gayne/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

The latest installment of Hulu and Blumhouse Television’s horror anthology series (released monthly and tied to a holiday) gives a whole new meaning to the term “detention center” — it’s just one that relies entirely on tired genre tropes to make heavy-handed commentary on Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In “Culture Shock,” Marisol (Martha Higareda) illegally crosses the U.S.-Mexico border, only to find herself trapped in an eerie, nightmarish caricature of an American town à la Celebration, Fla. (where The Office‘s Creed Bratton plays the governor). Unfortunately, the mystery is more contrived and underdeveloped than compelling, and the United States’ political reality is scarier. C+ —Daniel Menegaz

What Else to Watch

7 a.m.

Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration (42-episode, 24-hour marathon) — Decades

8 p.m.

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular — NBC



10 p.m.

CMT Special: Let Freedom Ring — CMT



Check Local Listings

PBS Special: A Capital Fourth — PBS

Streaming

Riviera — Sundance Now

Strange Angel — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change