A Stranger Things first! Make sure you watch past the season 3 final credits

Image zoom Netflix

Stranger Things type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Drama,

Horror,

Thriller

Stranger Things 3 is boldly going where no other Stranger Things has gone before: The final episode of season 3 has a post-credits tag a la the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Creators Ross and Matt Duffer actually intended for the surprise sequence to be the final scene of the season but felt that the moments before were so emotional that viewers needed a brief break.

Executive producer Shawn Levy admits its a unique choice for the streaming series. “The whole idea of doing a post-credit tag on a Netflix show where people are conditioned to click next episode is a bold gambit, but it was always how the brothers felt it needed to be and it is in many ways a prologue or a tease for what might come next.”

For more on that post-credit scene and the major twists of Stranger Things 3, stay tuned to EW.com all this weekend.

Related links: