Stranger Things Season 3
19 featured stories since

A Stranger Things first! Make sure you watch past the season 3 final credits

By Tim Stack
July 04, 2019 at 03:02 AM EDT
Netflix

Stranger Things

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Stranger Things 3 is boldly going where no other Stranger Things has gone before: The final episode of season 3 has a post-credits tag a la the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Creators Ross and Matt Duffer actually intended for the surprise sequence to be the final scene of the season but felt that the moments before were so emotional that viewers needed a brief break.

Executive producer Shawn Levy admits its a unique choice for the streaming series. “The whole idea of doing a post-credit tag on a Netflix show where people are conditioned to click next episode is a bold gambit, but it was always how the brothers felt it needed to be and it is in many ways a prologue or a tease for what might come next.”

For more on that post-credit scene and the major twists of Stranger Things 3, stay tuned to EW.com all this weekend.

Related links: 

Skip
Stranger Things Season 3
19 featured stories since
David Harbour reveals who he'd like to work with in Stranger Things 3
1/11/2018
Netflix defends Stranger Things creators accused of verbal abuse: 'No wrongdoing'
3/10/2018
Stranger Things stars reportedly land big pay raises
3/19/2018
Stranger Things executive producer: Season 3 is 'legitimately creepy'
3/26/2018
Stranger Things season 3 appoints Cary Elwes as mayor
4/17/2018
Stranger Things announces start of season 3 production with behind-the-scenes video
4/27/2018
Stranger Things season 3 influenced by Chevy Chase comedy Fletch
8/18/2018
Finn Wolfhard reveals new haircut as fans question if Stranger Things cast filmed final season
11/14/2018
Stranger Things 3 trailer debuts new location and creature: See the season's first photos
3/20/2019
New Coke is making a comeback thanks to Stranger Things
5/20/2019
New Stranger Things 3 poster offers clues to top-secret plot
6/3/2019
Burger King to offer upside-down Whoppers in honor of Stranger Things
6/12/2019
Stranger Things cast face off in Jimmy Fallon's spin on Family Feud
6/14/2019
Stranger Things 3 debuts action-packed new trailer
6/20/2019
Stranger Things cast prank fans at wax museum with Jimmy Fallon
6/27/2019
David Harbour in a Beyoncé video? Stranger Things stars pick each other's yearbook superlatives
7/2/2019
Stranger Things season 3 is 'more intense, powerful, and terrifying than seasons 1 and 2 combined'
7/3/2019
A Stranger Things first! Make sure you watch past the season 3 final credits
7/4/2019
Meet Maya Hawke, the breakout star of Stranger Things 3
7/4/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST