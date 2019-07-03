What to Watch on Wednesday: June ups her efforts to find Hannah on The Handmaid's Tale

Image zoom

Peterloo

Image zoom

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Released earlier this year by Amazon Studios in select cities, this Mike Leigh movie is now available on the streaming service. Rory Kinnear stars as radicalist Henry Hunt, who led a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester, England in 1819 that was brutally attacked by British forces.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Image zoom Jasper Savage/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

After a shocking and devastating reveal in its sixth episode, The Handmaid’s Tale returns with what is sure to be another emotional hour of television. Hulu has teased that June (Elisabeth Moss) will escalate her risky efforts to find Hannah after hitting another setback in the previous episode. Meanwhile, in Canada, Emily (Alexis Bledel) must face her past crimes as the ongoing international diplomatic crisis becomes more complicated. And, after a successful trip to Gilead’s capital (RIP Lincoln Memorial), Serena and Fred (Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes) contemplate their future. Blessed be the fight. —Lauren Huff

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Last Czars (docuseries debut) — Netflix

9 p.m.

Queen Sugar — OWN

10 p.m.

CMT Hometown Heroes — CMT



*times are ET and subject to change