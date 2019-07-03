The View says everyone's coming back despite rumor of Meghan McCain's departure

Image zoom Lou Rocco/Getty Images

The View type TV Show Network ABC Genre Talk Show

A speculative report about Meghan McCain’s future on The View prompted the ABC talk show to release a statement affirming that everyone is staying — at least for now.

“The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” a spokeswoman said Tuesday. The statement comes after The Daily Beast report in which sources said the show’s sole conservative host feels like “a caged animal” and may not accept ABC’s offer to return.

McCain, 34, feels “so exhausted and defeated,” a source told the outlet. She routinely spars with liberal panelists Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on camera.

McCain did not speak to The Daily Beast, but Hilary Estey McLoughlin, the show’s senior executive producer, did. “We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there,” she said. “I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back.

“What happens with Meghan is that because she’s so passionate about what she’s talking about, and she feels very strongly that she’s carrying this mantle for the conservative perspective, and what she wants to talk about is so important to her, I think that’s the part that’s the most draining for her,” McLoughlin added.

The View will return for its 23rd season in September.

