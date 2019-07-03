Stranger Things Season 3
21 featured stories since

Stranger Things season 3 is 'more intense, powerful, and terrifying than seasons 1 and 2 combined'

The stars of the hit Netflix series tease what's to come in the latest installment.

By Sydney Bucksbaum
July 03, 2019 at 02:48 PM EDT
Netflix

Stranger Things

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Cancel all your Fourth of July plans now because Stranger Things season 3 is about to drop on Netflix.

The next installment of the massively popular horror thriller drama hits the streaming site at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT Thursday, and the stars sat down with EW to warn fans that doing anything other than watching the entire season immediately might be next to impossible. Just think of all the cliffhangers and twists!

“I can tell you that from my standpoint, I feel like this season is more intense and more powerful and terrifying than seasons 1 and 2 combined,” Stranger Things newcomer Cary Elwes, who plays Hawkins Mayor Larry Kline, says. Meanwhile, David Harbour, who plays fan-favorite Chief Jim Hopper, describes the new season as “bigger, epic, majestic, and extremely moving.”

“I was blown away by episode 8,” Harbour teases.

Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, and Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, also reveal that in the new season, fans can expect a lot more action scenes.

“You see a lot of characters wield weapons and do fight choreography — characters that you haven’t seen do that before,” Dacre Montgomery, who plays resident bad boy Billy Hargrove, says, adding that he does most of his action scenes himself. “The last day of shooting I was in a burning car.”

Why is Billy going to end up in a burning car? And why are all the stars teasing the ending as the most important moment? Watch our exclusive video below to find out more.

Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix on Thursday, July 4.

Related content:

Skip
Stranger Things Season 3
21 featured stories since
David Harbour reveals who he'd like to work with in Stranger Things 3
1/11/2018
Netflix defends Stranger Things creators accused of verbal abuse: 'No wrongdoing'
3/10/2018
Stranger Things stars reportedly land big pay raises
3/19/2018
Stranger Things executive producer: Season 3 is 'legitimately creepy'
3/26/2018
Stranger Things season 3 appoints Cary Elwes as mayor
4/17/2018
Stranger Things announces start of season 3 production with behind-the-scenes video
4/27/2018
Stranger Things season 3 influenced by Chevy Chase comedy Fletch
8/18/2018
Finn Wolfhard reveals new haircut as fans question if Stranger Things cast filmed final season
11/14/2018
Stranger Things 3 trailer debuts new location and creature: See the season's first photos
3/20/2019
New Coke is making a comeback thanks to Stranger Things
5/20/2019
New Stranger Things 3 poster offers clues to top-secret plot
6/3/2019
Burger King to offer upside-down Whoppers in honor of Stranger Things
6/12/2019
Stranger Things cast face off in Jimmy Fallon's spin on Family Feud
6/14/2019
Stranger Things 3 debuts action-packed new trailer
6/20/2019
Stranger Things cast prank fans at wax museum with Jimmy Fallon
6/27/2019
David Harbour in a Beyoncé video? Stranger Things stars pick each other's yearbook superlatives
7/2/2019
Stranger Things season 3 is 'more intense, powerful, and terrifying than seasons 1 and 2 combined'
7/3/2019
A Stranger Things first! Make sure you watch past the season 3 final credits
7/4/2019
Meet Maya Hawke, the breakout star of Stranger Things 3
7/4/2019
The ending of Stranger Things 3 proves the limits of nostalgia: EW review, with spoilers
7/4/2019
Did Stranger Things 3 really just do THAT? All the evidence that [SPOILER] is or is not true
7/4/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST