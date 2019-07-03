Stranger Things season 3 is 'more intense, powerful, and terrifying than seasons 1 and 2 combined'

Image zoom Netflix

Cancel all your Fourth of July plans now because Stranger Things season 3 is about to drop on Netflix.

The next installment of the massively popular horror thriller drama hits the streaming site at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT Thursday, and the stars sat down with EW to warn fans that doing anything other than watching the entire season immediately might be next to impossible. Just think of all the cliffhangers and twists!

“I can tell you that from my standpoint, I feel like this season is more intense and more powerful and terrifying than seasons 1 and 2 combined,” Stranger Things newcomer Cary Elwes, who plays Hawkins Mayor Larry Kline, says. Meanwhile, David Harbour, who plays fan-favorite Chief Jim Hopper, describes the new season as “bigger, epic, majestic, and extremely moving.”

“I was blown away by episode 8,” Harbour teases.

Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, and Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, also reveal that in the new season, fans can expect a lot more action scenes.

“You see a lot of characters wield weapons and do fight choreography — characters that you haven’t seen do that before,” Dacre Montgomery, who plays resident bad boy Billy Hargrove, says, adding that he does most of his action scenes himself. “The last day of shooting I was in a burning car.”

Why is Billy going to end up in a burning car? And why are all the stars teasing the ending as the most important moment? Watch our exclusive video below to find out more.

Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix on Thursday, July 4.

