CBS drama Ransom not returning for season 4

By Lynette Rice
July 03, 2019 at 07:22 PM EDT
Ransom will no longer be paid on CBS.

The drama that followed crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts) will not return for a fourth season. The show, which served as cheap summer programming for CBS, confirmed its departure on Twitter.

The series was an international co-production from David Vanilla and produced by Frank Spotniz. It debuted in June of 2016 on CBS and was inspired by the real-life negotiators Laurent Combalbert and Marwan Mery.

The producers were the ones to make the decision to stop making the drama due to lack of funding, a source tells EW.

