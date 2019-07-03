CBS drama Ransom not returning for season 4

Image zoom Steve Wilkie/CBS

Ransom will no longer be paid on CBS.

The drama that followed crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts) will not return for a fourth season. The show, which served as cheap summer programming for CBS, confirmed its departure on Twitter.

#Ransom fans: We’re joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching. — Ransom (@RansomSeries) July 3, 2019

The series was an international co-production from David Vanilla and produced by Frank Spotniz. It debuted in June of 2016 on CBS and was inspired by the real-life negotiators Laurent Combalbert and Marwan Mery.

The producers were the ones to make the decision to stop making the drama due to lack of funding, a source tells EW.

