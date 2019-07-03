CBS drama Ransom not returning for season 4

Steve Wilkie/CBS
Ransom will no longer be paid on CBS.
The drama that followed crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont (Luke Roberts) will not return for a fourth season. The show, which served as cheap summer programming for CBS, confirmed its departure on Twitter.
The series was an international co-production from David Vanilla and produced by Frank Spotniz. It debuted in June of 2016 on CBS and was inspired by the real-life negotiators Laurent Combalbert and Marwan Mery.
The producers were the ones to make the decision to stop making the drama due to lack of funding, a source tells EW.
Related content:
Comments