Queer Eye's Tan France struggles to make over Miranda Sings: 'I think she's insane'

As Queer Eye‘s Tan France learned on the latest episode of Dressing Funny, styling Miranda Sings is a battle no one should wage.

The Fab Five’s style expert returns for another installment of his social media series for Netflix Is a Joke in which he elevates the looks of comedians. YouTube star Miranda Sings, however, is another story.

Miranda, the comedic persona of Colleen Ballinger, decided France was the one in need of a makeover and that her cat sweatshirt and red pants were in “excellent” taste.

She also apparently didn’t get the memo that the LGBTQ stars of a makeover reality show aren’t necessarily attracted to women. So, Miranda convinced herself she would marry the already married France in Fred Segal in a “virgin Mary” situation.

“I actually do want to make her look great. However, I think she’s insane,” France said to the camera.

France previously gave fashion help to John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, and Ali Wong, with Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and Pete Davidson next on the docket.

