There comes a time in every young man’s life when he experiences his first make-out session… in a closet. This wisdom comes courtesy of Wells Adams — former Bachelorette contestant and current Bachelor in Paradise bartender — in this exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Adams and his fellow Bachelor Nation castoffs (Wills Reid, Eric Bigger, Blake Horstmann, and Jason Tartick) are facing off against an intimidating gaggle of Victoria’s Secret models (I refuse to call them “Angels”) — none of whom have ever needed help from a reality TV show to find a date. Perhaps that’s why the women are so perplexed by the guys’ answer to Steve Harvey’s survey question: “Where’d you have your first make-out session?”

“We’re gonna go with ‘closet,'” says Adams, prompting a burst of laughter from the models (Martha Hunt, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, and Sara Sampaio). Fortunately, Harvey steps in to save the Bachelor dudes’ dignity. “I’m with you! I’m a guy!” bellows the host, who goes on to list the many uncomfortable places young men are willing to have their first kiss. “Basement floor, behind the furnace, up against the water heater…” and so on. At least all of this silliness is for a good cause: The men are playing for Girls Inc., a nonprofit that provides “pro-girl” education programs, and the women are playing for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

