Wynonna Earp finally greenlit to start production on season 4, will premiere next year

Wynonna Earp‘s precarious, long production delay is finally coming to an end.

The cult-beloved SYFY series, whose future has been in limbo since its fourth season was ordered last year, has been greenlit to start production later this year for an expected premiere date in summer 2020. IDW Entertainment, in partnership with SYFY, Space and SEVEN24 Films, announced the news on Tuesday.

“Wynonna Earp — the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans — are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” Lydia Antonini, President, IDW Entertainment, said in a statement. “From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.”

“SYFY has never wavered in its support of Wynonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere,” SYFY’s statement reads. “To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on SYFY.”

In February, reports surfaced that IDW and Wynonna Earp were facing financial challenges. Filming did not begin as scheduled, a troubling development which series showrunner Emily Andras, star Melanie Scrofano, and others highlighted on Twitter. The series’ dedicated fanbase, self-described “Earpers,” created social media campaigns to save the show as its future appeared to be in danger.

EW learned from sources that IDW was contractually obligated to produce the show; Syfy did not have control over production, and had no further comment, at the time, beyond “SYFY ordered Season 4 of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series. This has not changed.”

Cineflix Studios has come aboard to co-produce Wynonna Earp, and Cineflix Rights will handle international sales for the series.

