What to Watch on Tuesday: Things take a Fast & Furious turn on Songland

30 for 30 (“The Good, The Bad, The Hungry”)

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ESPN

If you can stomach the greasy, sweaty footage in this rise-of-competitive-eating doc, TGTBTH is an engrossing exploration of the underdog hotdog-obliterating sport via the intense international rivalry between Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut. There’s a buffet of sound bites from Barnumesque Major League Eating cofounder George Shea (“A lot of what I say is not literally true in terms of words, but it’s emotionally true”), but not much on speed eating’s health risks or long-term effects. Still, our gut says that you’ll want to watch Kobayashi break down his jaw-dropping technique and delve into his fraught split from MLE, and to observe Chestnut’s curiously curated training regimen, which involves triple gulps of air and ball chewing. B+ —Dan Snierson

Tales

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on BET

Season Premiere

This unique anthology series, which uses classic hip-hop songs as inspiration for each episode’s plot, returns with a twist — season 2’s opener also serves as the debut of “Brothers,” a new song from Kanye West. Alternate title for the premiere: “West Side Story.”

Songland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch and singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc guest on this new hit series, helping choose one song by the competing songwriters for the Fast & Furious spin-off. Suggestion: something about muscles or speed should do the trick.

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

9 p.m.

Chopped Junior (Spider-Man: Far From Home-themed episode) — Food Network

10 p.m.

Blood & Treasure — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change