Image zoom Allyson Riggs/Netflix

Get ready to see David Harbour in a new light … and era.

The Stranger Things star teamed up with Netflix once more for his next project, a mockumentary-style comedy called Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, and EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer.

Image zoom Netflix

In the 28-minute satirical mockumentary, Harbour uncovers “lost footage” of his father David Harbour Jr. and his televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein to gain insight into his mysterious parent. Harbour plays both himself and his father in the suspenseful, serious-yet-hilarious documentary-style interviews and “found footage” flashbacks as he explores “the depths of his family’s acting lineage,” from deadly rivalries to disasters to mob ties and more.

Image zoom Allyson Riggs/Netflix

Directed by PEN15‘s Daniel Gray Longino and written by Arrested Development‘s John Levenstein, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein also features appearances by Alfred Molina and Kate Berlant. Check out the trailer below:

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein begins streaming July 16 on Netflix. But if you can’t wait that long, Harbour can be seen next in Stranger Things season 3, streaming July 4 on Netflix.

Related content: