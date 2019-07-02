David Harbour in a Beyoncé video? Stranger Things stars pick each other's yearbook superlatives

Stranger Things Season 3
By Sydney Bucksbaum
July 02, 2019

The world already knows that David Harbour has some serious moves (with or without penguins). But is he skilled enough to appear in a Beyoncé music video? His Stranger Things costars certainly think so.

When EW sat down with the young cast of Stranger Things, they all had some hilarious picks for each other’s yearbook superlatives. And when it came to choosing who would be most likely to dance in a Beyoncé music video, while some of the actors threw out names like Noah Schnapp (who apparently has “got moves” and “dances all the time,” according to Charlie Heaton) and Millie Bobby Brown (who actually nominated herself but was seconded by Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, and Dacre Montgomery) it was actually Finn Wolfhard‘s suggestion of Harbour that seemed the most right. Even Brown agreed!

The cast also decided that Harbour is the biggest life of the party, which tracks with his impressive dancing skills. But who has the best laugh? Who is most likely to play a superhero? Who is most likely to be president?

Watch EW’s exclusive video above to find out … and to see the stars just generally being adorable with each other, because why not.

Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix on July 4.

