Listen to the essential Stranger Things playlist ahead of season 3

Netflix’s Stranger Things returns to the streamer July 4, and what better way to prepare to return to the Upside Down than to listen to a playlist inspired by the ’80s-set show?

According to Spotify, since the hit series launched on July 15, 2016, listeners have spent more than 17 million hours streaming music related to the show on the music streaming service. Listeners have also created their own playlists based on the show’s characters — Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven clocks in with the most playlists, followed by Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

And while there are over 3,500 playlists devoted to “The Upside Down” featuring some of the biggest hits from the ’80s and eerie tracks from the show’s score, The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” is the top-streamed track on Stranger Things-related playlists. Fans of the show will recognize the hit as the song Will sings to himself when he’s trapped in the Upside Down in season 1.

The “Stranger Things” theme by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein and The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” clock in at Nos. 2 and 3.

Check out the full list of the top 10 tracks on Stranger Things soundtracks and playlists on Spotify below:

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Remastered – The Clash “Stranger Things” – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein “Every Breath You Take” – The Police “Africa” – Toto “Kids” – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein “Time After Time” – Cyndi Lauper “Elegia” – New Order “Atmosphere” – Joy Division “Hazy Shade of Winter” – The Bangles “Whip It” – DEVO

And, when you’re ready to return to the fictional world of Hawkins, Ind., stream Spotify’s Stranger Things playlist, based on and inspired by music from the show, below.

