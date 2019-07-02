Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/ABC

ABC has released its fall schedule, which includes premiere dates for Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Dancing with the Stars, Modern Family‘s final season, and many more. It all starts when Dancing with the Stars kicks off the 2019-2020 fall season for the network with its premiere on Monday, Sept. 16.

Additionally, ABC has given premiere dates to a number of new series, including Emergence, a genre thriller starring Allison Tolman that follows a police chief who takes in a young child after a mysterious accident; Kids Say the Darndest Things hosted by Tiffany Haddish; the latest Black-ish spin-off; titled Mixed-ish; and Stumptown, which stars Cobie Smulders as a private investigator.

Check out the full schedule below:

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Good Doctor

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners

8:30-9:00 p.m. Bless This Mess

9:00-9:30 p.m. mixed-ish

9:30-10:00 p.m. black-ish

10:00-11:00 p.m. Emergence

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30-9:00 p.m. Schooled

9:00-9:30 p.m. Modern Family

9:30-10:00 p.m. Single Parents

10:00-11:00 p.m. Stumptown

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

9:00-10:00 p.m. A Million Little Things

10:00-11:00 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-8:30 p.m. American Housewife

8:30-9:00 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat

9:00-11:00 p.m. 20/20

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

9:00-10:00 p.m. Shark Tank

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Rookie

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. Kids Say the Darndest Things

