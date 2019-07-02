ABC has released its fall schedule, which includes premiere dates for Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Dancing with the Stars, Modern Family‘s final season, and many more. It all starts when Dancing with the Stars kicks off the 2019-2020 fall season for the network with its premiere on Monday, Sept. 16.
Additionally, ABC has given premiere dates to a number of new series, including Emergence, a genre thriller starring Allison Tolman that follows a police chief who takes in a young child after a mysterious accident; Kids Say the Darndest Things hosted by Tiffany Haddish; the latest Black-ish spin-off; titled Mixed-ish; and Stumptown, which stars Cobie Smulders as a private investigator.
Check out the full schedule below:
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
8:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars
MONDAY, SEPT. 23
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Good Doctor
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners
8:30-9:00 p.m. Bless This Mess
9:00-9:30 p.m. mixed-ish
9:30-10:00 p.m. black-ish
10:00-11:00 p.m. Emergence
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
8:00-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30-9:00 p.m. Schooled
9:00-9:30 p.m. Modern Family
9:30-10:00 p.m. Single Parents
10:00-11:00 p.m. Stumptown
THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
8:00-9:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy
9:00-10:00 p.m. A Million Little Things
10:00-11:00 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
8:00-8:30 p.m. American Housewife
8:30-9:00 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat
9:00-11:00 p.m. 20/20
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos
9:00-10:00 p.m. Shark Tank
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Rookie
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
8:00-9:00 p.m. Kids Say the Darndest Things
