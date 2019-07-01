Young Gizmo will be the star of an animated Gremlins prequel series

Image zoom Everett Collection

The Gremlins universe is expanding, and this time we’ll learn how exactly they came to be.

WarnerMedia announced Monday that a new animated prequel series to the 1980s horror classic called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai will air on its upcoming streaming service.

The TV adaptation, which will include 10 half-hour episodes, will take a deeper look into the Mogwai mythology, showing how 10-year-old Sam Wing (the future shop owner from the 1984 movie) met young Gizmo in 1920s Shanghai.

Along the way, Sam and Gizmo will meet teen street thief Elle, and go on a journey along the Chinese countryside, coming face to face with colorful monsters and spirits of both good and evil from Chinese folklore.

In their quest to return Gizmo to his family and find a legendary treasure, the trio is pursued by a megalomaniacal industrialist and his army of evil Gremlins.

The series will be produced by Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, and written by Tze Chun (Gotham). Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Sam Register, who all worked on the upcoming Animaniacs reboot, will serve as executive producers with Chun.

See a special teaser image of the project, below.

Image zoom Warner Bros.

The WarnerMedia streaming service is expected to officially launch in 2020.

