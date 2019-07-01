What to Watch on Monday: The cheesiest of dates on The Bachelorette

Image zoom

The Bachelorette

Image zoom Mark Bourdillon/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It’s time for Hannah to decide which men to invite home…to meet her parents! But first: romantic boat trips along the Amsterdam’s famed canals, exploring The Hague on horseback, late-night visits to the Bachelorette, and, of course, unexpected decisions! It all culminates in a very cheesy three-on-one date to the bustling cheese market in Gouda. Apparently, that leads to an explosive scene, but I’m afraid I stopped paying attention after the mention of cheese. —Ruth Kinane

Veronica Mars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

(Seasons 1-3)

A long time ago, we used to be friends with this smart, funny, and deceptively deep UPN/CW teen detective series. Luckily, one of the beauties of our current peak-content era means that we are sometimes reunited with our TV besties. In advance of its all growed-up revival, launching July 26, Hulu is making the first three seasons of the Kristen Bell-starrer available on July 1. It’s enough time for veteran “Marshmallows” and newbies alike to catch up with the savviest P.I. in sunny-but-shady Neptune, Calif. Once you see one, you’ll definitely want to watch s’more. —Sarah Rodman

Divorce

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Season Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church are back for the third season of this Sharon Horgan-created comedy. They’ve both moved on; he’s engaged. But now there are some big (get it?) new things that complicate their lives.

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior — NBC



9 p.m.

Cupcake Championship (series debut) — Food Network

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (“Yummy in the Middle”) — Cooking Channel

People Magazine Investigations: Cults — The Movement of God — ID

Streaming

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — Netflix

The Simple Heist Series 2 — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change