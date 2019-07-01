Stranger Things 3 cautiously divides the critics on EW's Best of Shows podcast

Image zoom Netflix

Stranger Things returns this Independence Day, offering a nostalgic pop culture event for the holiday weekend. The Netflix phenomenon has been absent for almost two years, after a sophomore season that gave Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) a controversial/terrible punk makeover.

Season 3 pushes the ’80s fantasy in a different direction, but Kristen Baldwin and I can’t quite agree on whether it entirely succeeds. We discuss our spoiler-free feelings on the early episodes in the new edition of EW’s Best of Shows podcast.

Also this week, we’re taking a good hard look at reality. Specifically, MTV’s definition of reality, as seen on the frothy dating show A Double Shot at Love and the decadent lifestyle-porn revival The Hills: New Beginnings. We take a long look at the unexpectedly shocking Double Shot finale, though we tragically weren’t able to see the ensuing reunion before taping. Then it’s time to journey to the environs of Malibu and Hollywood, where various carbon-based lifeforms not named Lauren Conrad have returned for a new season of tabloid-baiting drama.

Listen to the full episode below. You can also listen and subscribe to EW’s Best of Shows podcast via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are available every Monday morning. Tweet counterarguments to @KristenGBaldwin or @DarrenFranich.

