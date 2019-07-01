Watch Paris Jackson stare danger in the face in exclusive Scream clip

Paris Jackson nearly cuts of her finger seconds before coming face-to-face with the infamous Ghostface killer, in EW’s exclusive clip of her appearance in VH1’s Scream: Resurrection.

Dressed on Halloween night as the mother of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, her character Becky answers a call from a man asking a lot of questions. The caller identifies himself as an employee of her local service provider looking to survey customers.

Caller: Is this Nancy Gibbons?

Becky: Nope, wrong number.

Caller: Oh sorry, who am I speaking to?

Becky: Becky. Who is this?

Caller: Are you over 18, Becky?

Becky: Barely.

Caller: Good enough for me.

In a throwback to the 1996 film version’s opening scene featuring Drew Barrymore, the mysterious voice on the line asks Becky what her favorite scary movie is. She quickly dismisses the caller and tells him not to call back. Startled by the doorbell, Becky cuts her finger while chopping tomatoes.

On the other side of the door, she’s met with the familiar Ghostface killer’s mask (the first time it’s been shown on TV because of prior legal issues). Things don’t end the same for Becky as they did for Barrymore’s Casey Becker in the clip, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll meet a different fate. She is, after all, making a cameo appearance on the show.

Scream: Resurrection is set in Atlanta and tells the story of local football star Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and his friends in the present. Series costars include C.J. Wallace, son of rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and singer Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige, Tyler Posey, and Keke Palmer.

The Queen Latifah-executive produced season will air over three nights — July 8, 9, and 10 at 9 p.m. ET — with two episodes each night.

