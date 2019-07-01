Image zoom Netflix

Netflix is finally revealing first look photos of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

And if you don’t know who they are, then you’re probably not yet familiar with Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels or the series of videogames or the upcoming Netflix series that comprise The Witcher franchise.

For the uninitiated, The Witcher is set in a land called The Continent which was invaded by demons from a parallel dimension that also gave rise to a breed of monster killers called Witchers. The series tale follows Witcher Geralt (played by ex-Superman Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer (Sherwood’s Anya Chalotra) and the mysterious young Ciri (newcomer Freya Allan) who come together to form an unlikely family of sorts.

The Witcher is planned for late 2019, and more is certain to be revealed at the show’s Comic-Con panel later this month.

