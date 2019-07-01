Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kaley Cuoco is sticking with Warner Bros. for her upcoming projects which now include an hourlong series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service.

The Flight Attendant will be Cuoco’s first live-action show since the end of The Big Bang Theory. It’s based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel about a flight attendant who wakes up hungover next to a dead body, and doesn’t know if she’s the killer. Cuoco will executive-produce the thriller series with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions. Steve Yockey (Supernatural) will be writing the adaptation.

The show’s pickup was announced by Warner Bros Television Group alongside the news that Cuoco’s company Yes, Norman Productions, signed a new overall deal with them. The deal also has a talent holding provision for other WBTV shows the company is developing with Cuoco in mind. Cuoco joked, “They’re stuck with me now!”

In addition to The Flight Attendant, Cuoco will be starring in and producing DC Universe’s upcoming animated series Harley Quinn, and has acquired the rights to Rachel Hargrove’s 2018 novel Sick Girl.

