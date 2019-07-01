Watch a sexy J-Lo dance moment from the next episode of Good Trouble

Good Trouble type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Teen Drama

Every Quinceañera should include an elaborate J-Lo moment!

If you thought that tantalizing tango during the season 1 finale of Good Trouble was the last dancing you’d see on the show, you’ll be happy to hear you were wrong! In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s new episode of the Freeform drama, a casual waltz becomes a sexy, choreographed routine to Jennifer Lopez’s (who is also a producer on the show) “El Anillo” during Jazmin’s (Hailie Sahar) Doble Quinceañera celebration — and yes, Geal (Tommy Martinez) is part of it too!

Episode 3 of the second season of Good Trouble sees Gael and the rest of the Coterie crew throw a rooftop party for Jazmin’s “Doble Quince” and 30th birthday, making up for the Quinceañera she never had as a teen. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) uses the event to beta test her new fundraising app, but — of course — things don’t go as planned, especially since her boss Evan (T.J. Linnard) shows up to attempt to socialize too.

Watch the clip above and tune into Good Trouble Tuesdays at 8 p.m on Freeform.

